Brawl over Punjabi songs ends in gym owner’s murder in Delhi pub

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) A 30-year-old gym owner, partying with friends, was stabbed to death and his female friend hit on the head with a beer bottle allegedly by a disc jockey after a quarrel over their persistent demand to play only Punjabi songs at a night club here, police said on Monday.

The accused was arrested on Monday from Sant Nagar in Burari when he was trying to escape to his native place in Uttarakhand. The knife used in the crime was recovered from his possession, police said.

The incident occurred around midnight when Vijaydeep Singh was celebrating with nine friends at the ‘Raftar’ Bar in Punjabi Bagh in west Delhi. They were celebrating common friend Ishmeet’s birthday party.

“Vijaydeep Singh and his friends asked the DJ, Deepak, to play their favourite Punjabi songs back to back,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The DJ initially played their requests but refused when they persistently asked him for Punjabi numbers.

Vijaydeep Singh and his friends then forcibly changed the songs after snatching the DJ’s laptop from the counter, the police officer said, citing preliminary probe findings.

The DJ tried to take the laptop back but it fell down on the floor.

The police officer said Vijaydeep Singh and his friends were under the influence of alcohol and indulged in a massive brawl.

By this time, he said, three bouncers and DJ Deepak started dragging them out of the pub, beating Vijaydeep Singh and his friends.

Deepak then went to the kitchen of the club, picked up a butter knife and in a fit of rage stabbed Vijaydeep Singh multiple times and smashed a beer bottle on his girl friend’s head when she tried to rescue him, the police officer added.

Vijaydeep was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead because of excess loss of blood. His girl friend was admitted to a hospital with head injury, the police officer said

Ishmeet, meanwhile, informed the police but DJ Deepak escaped from the spot.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police said they were closely examining the CCTV footage of the pub. “We are also questioning the bouncers of the pub.”

A resident of Tilak Nagar and owner of ‘D Transformation gym’ in west Delhi, Vijaydeep Singh and his friends were partying on the third floor of the bar.

