Brazil, Argentina to play friendly in Australia

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 10 (IANS) Brazil and Argentina will meet in an international football friendly in Australia on June 9, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has said.

The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which has the capacity to seat more than 1,00,000 spectators, reports Xinhua news agency.

The teams last clashed in November when Brazil won a World Cup qualifier 3-0 at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte.

Brazil currently lead the World Cup qualifying standings for the South American zone and a victory in their match against Uruguay next month will guarantee Tite’s team a berth in Russia next year.

Argentina are currently ranked fifth, eight points behind Brazil.

–IANS

sam/mr