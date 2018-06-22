Brazil beat Serbia to enter World Cup pre-quarters

Moscow, June 28 (IANS) Brazil eliminated Serbia with a 2-0 victory as the five-time world champions entered the FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinals by topping the Group E here on Wednesday.

Goals from Paulinho (36th minute) and Thiago Silva (68th minute) gave the South American powerhouse an easy victory which took their points tally to seven after all the three of their games in the group stage.

Switzerland finished the Group E in the second spot with five points to book a spot in the second round.

Serbia finished third with three points and are eliminated alongside Costa Rica.

