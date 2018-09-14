Brazil clinch spot in 2nd round of volleyball championship

Ruse (Bulgaria), Sep 18 (IANS) Brazil has defeated previously unbeaten Canada 3-1 (25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18) to guarantee themselves a berth in the second round of the Volleyball Men’s World Championship.

After losing 3-1 to the Netherlands on Sunday, the reigning Olympic gold-medallists rebounded in spectacular fashion in front of 3,000 people at the Ruse Arena on Monday.

The first set was fairly even and Canada led 12-10 at one stage before succumbing 25-22 to a Brazil side powered by Wallace’s nine points, reports Efe news.

Canada reacted in the second set, dominating throughout to prevail 25-19 before falling 25-23 in the hard-fought third set.

The Brazilians cruised to a 25-18 decision in the fourth set to seal the victory.

Wallace led all scorers with 24 points. Canada’s most effective player was John Gordon Perrin, who scored 18 points.

With Monday’s outcome, the Dutch continue to lead Pool B with 11 points, followed by Canada (9) and Brazil (8).

Sixteen of 24 teams (four from each of the four pools) will advance to the second round of the championship, which runs through September 30 at venues in Italy and Bulgaria.

–IANS

kk/bg