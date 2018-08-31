Brazil court bars Lula from running in presidential election

Brasilia, Sep 1 (IANS) A Brazilian court ordered that former president Lula da Silva, currently in prison, cannot stand as a candidate in presidential election to be held in October because of a corruption conviction.

The judges from the Supreme Electoral Court on Friday ruled six to one against the once highly popular leader who was leading in the polls running in the upcoming elections, Efe news reported.

Lula has been in prison since April on corruption charges which he claims are a sham.

His Workers’ Party said it would appeal the electoral court’s ruling.

