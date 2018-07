Samara (Russia), July 2 (IANS) Neymar scored one and assisted another in the second half as Brazil defeated Mexico 2-0 here on Monday to enter the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

Neymar scored from a close-range in the 51st minute before setting up for Roberto Firmino’s strike in the 89th minute as Mexico failed to find a goal.

