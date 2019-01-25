Brazil doctor to assess Neymar injury

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 28 (IANS) Brazil national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar travelled to Paris to assess Neymar’s latest foot injury amid fears the Paris Saint-Germain forward faces an extended layoff.

Results of scans on the weekend showed that Neymar suffered a right hairline metatarsal fracture during PSG’s 2-0 French Cup win over Strasbourg on January 23, reports Xinhua news agency.

It is the same injury that forced the Brazil captain to undergo surgery in March last year and subsequently miss the final three months of the European season.

According to media reports in Brazil and France, Paris Saint-Germain’s medical staff have not ruled out the prospect of surgery.

Brazil’s Uol news service said the 26-year-old will be sidelined for at least 45 days, ruling him out of the first leg of PSG’s Champions League last 16 clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on February 12.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel did not provide details of the injury when quizzed about Neymar after PSG beat Rennes 4-1 in their Ligue 1 clash at Parc des Princes on Sunday.

“I can’t confirm a new diagnosis. I think the club has said everything about this injury for the moment and now we need to wait,” Tuchel told reporters.

