Brazil national team trains in Vienna ahead of Austria’s friendly

Vienna, June 9 (IANS) The Brazil national team on Saturday trained here ahead of their friendly match against Austria, their last test prior to the FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on June 14.

Coach Tite led the training session held in a cheerful atmosphere, with participation of the available players, including the Paris Saint Germain star Neymar, reports Efe.

The five-time world champion arrived in Vienna having won all three friendlies they played, as they defeated the World Cup host Russia 3-0 and prevailed over Germany 1-0, getting some sort of revenge for their humiliating 7-1 loss in the 2014 World Cup semifinal.

Brazil is scheduled to start its 2018 World Cup run against Switzerland on June 17 in Group E, which also includes Costa Rica and Serbia.

–IANS

kk/vm