Brazil SC allows political satire during electoral campaign

Brasilia, June 22 (IANS) The Brazilian Supreme Court (STF) has voted to allow the press to create political satire about candidates in the October general elections, as well as to express itself in favour or against the politicians.

This rule had been included in a change of electoral laws in 2009, but this was suspended by the STF in 2010, after a motion brought by the Brazilian Association of Radio and Television Stations (Abert), Xinhua news agency reported.

This week, a majority of STF justices ruled that the ban went against the Constitution as it limited freedom of expression.

The electoral law prohibited the use of any “trickery, editing or any other audio or video resource which, in any way, degrades or ridicules a candidate, party, or coalition, or the production or transmission of programs with this effect.”

Another questionable element of the electoral law was a section preventing the broadcasting of any “opinion favourable or contrary to a candidate, party (or) coalition.”

On Thursday, the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Luiz Fux, also highlighted efforts being made to fight fake news, and pointed out the difference between such content and political satire or criticism.

“I differentiate between freedom of expression and knowingly inverted electoral propaganda which causes irreparable damage… if the vote is to be free, we cannot channel such news… under the aegis of freedom of expression,” he said.

Brazilian general elections will be held in October to vote for a new president and vice-president, as well as federal, state and local legislators.

–IANS

pgh/