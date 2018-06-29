Brazil train ahead of last-16 World Cup clash with Mexico

Samara (Russia), July 1 (IANS) The Brazilian national football team held a training session on Sunday for their last-16 knockout clash against Mexico in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Real Madrid defender Marcelo, whose appearance against Mexico has been in doubt, participated without visible problems in the first 15 minutes of the training that was open to the media, during which the Canarinha squad did stretches and running, reports Efe.

The squad — including Neymar Jr, Philippe Coutinho, Casemiro, Miranda and Thiago Silva — completed a light training led by coach Tite at the Samara Arena, which is slated to host the Monday’s match.

Temperatures were high in the southwestern Russian city, and are expected to rise even more to reach 35 degrees Celcius.

After the training, Tite and Silva, who will captain his team on Monday, addressed the pre-match press conference.

