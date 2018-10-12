Brazil win futsal gold at Youth Olympics

Buenos Aires, Oct 19 (IANS) Brazil routed Russia 4-1 in the men’s futsal final at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games while Egypt stunned hosts Argentina to take the bronze medal.

The Brazilians took a 1-0 lead on an own goal by Russia’s Danil Karpiuk and built their advantage to 3-1 on strikes by Breno Bertoline and Matheus Moura here on Thursday, reports EFE news agency.

In the final minutes, Russia pulled their goalkeeper to add an attacker and Danil Samusenko managed to pull back a goal for the European side.

But the signature goal was by Brazilian keeper Franco de Oliveira, who scored from in front of his own net to make the final score 4-1.

Egypt prevailed earlier in the bronze medal match, rebounding from a 1-3 deficit at halftime to beat Argentina 5-4.

Ezequiel Ramirez had a brace for the hosts and Egypt’s Mohamed Talaat Mohamed scored four goals.

–IANS

ajb/mr