Brazilian club Sao Paulo signs Ecuadorian winger Joao Rojas

Rio de Janeiro, June 23 (IANS) Brazilian-league club Sao Paulo has announced the signing of Ecuadorian winger Joao Rojas, a member of Ecuador’s national football team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The contract will keep the 29-year-old with Sao Paulo until at least July 2020, although his deal could be extended until 2022, reports Efe.

Rojas has played during his career for Ecuadorian clubs Tecnico Universitario and Emelec, as well as Mexican-league teams Morelia and Cruz Azul.

He was a part of the Cruz Azul squad that won the 2013-2014 CONCACAF Champions League title.

The winger last played for Argentine side Talleres, on loan from Cruz Azul.

