Brazilian electricity workers call for 72-hour strike

Brasilia, June 9 (IANS) Brazil’s national electricity workers’ collective (CNE) has called for a 72-hour strike starting from Monday to protest against the privatisation of state-run electric company Eletrobras and its subsidiaries.

The CNE on Friday said that the strike is to begin at Monday midnight and last through Wednesday midnight, reports Xinhua news agency.

Their demands include the ouster of Eletrobras President Wilson Ferreira Jr., who they say is the leading promoter of the privatidation move.

The CNE said that the strike — in which 24,000 workers are expected to take part — will not affect consumers as essential services will be ensured.

The government owns 63 per cent stake in Eletrobras which handles 47 per cent of the nation’s electricity transmission lines and distributes electricity in six northern and northeastern states.

It accounts for 32 per cent of Brazil’s installed energy generation capacity, mainly via hydroelectric plants.

Besides, it also operates nuclear and thermonuclear plants, and solar and wind farms.

