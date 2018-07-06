Brazilian football star Marta named goodwill ambassador by UN Women

United Nations, July 13 (IANS) Brazilian woman football star Marta Vieira da Silva was named by UN Women as a goodwill ambassador to work for gender equality in sports and other areas.

“Marta Vieira da Silva is an exceptional role model for women and girls across the world. Her own life experience tells a powerful story of what can be achieved with determination, talent and grit. Sport is a universal language; it inspires and unites us as it stretches our limits,” UN Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said on Thursday, reports Efe.

The 32-year-old Vieira da Silva, known to football fans as just Marta, is considered the greatest woman soccer player of all time, scoring more goals in the FIFA Women’s World Cup than anyone else and being named Player of the Year each year from 2006 to 2010.

“It is an honour to become a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador for women and girls in sport. I am fully committed to work with UN Women to ensure that women and girls around the world have the same opportunities that men and boys have to fulfil their potential and I know, from my life experience, that sport is a fantastic tool for empowerment,” Marta said.

The Brazilian football star, who currently plays for the Orlando Pride of the US-based National Women’s Soccer League, previously served as a goodwill ambassador for the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

“We look forward to working closely with Marta to bring the transforming power of sport to more women and girls, and to rapidly building equality. I am delighted to welcome her to the UN Women family,” Mlambo-Ngcuka said.

–IANS

gau/bg