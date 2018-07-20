Brazilian winger Malcom to join Roma from Bordeaux

Paris, July 24 (IANS) Brazilian winger Malcom is set to join Serie A side Roma from Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux as both football clubs reached an agreement on Monday.

Roma said that the agreement for the transfer of Malcom was subject to the player completing a medical and agreeing personal terms, reports Xinhua news agency.

Malcom, 21, scored 12 goals in 35 league matches for Bordeaux last season. He was linked with several English Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Tottenham.

Malcom will be the 12th recruit in this off-season transfer market for Roma, who finished third in Italian league and made into the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League last season.

Roma had already signed the likes of midfielder Bryan Cristante from Atalanta, Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore from Paris Saint-Germain and Dutch teenager Justin Kluivert from Ajax, while selling Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson to Liverpool and midfielder Radja Nainggolan to Inter Milan.

