Brazil’s Costa, Danilo to miss last group stage match vs Serbia

Sochi (Russia), June 24 (IANS) Brazil midfielder Douglas Costa and defender Danilo will miss the last group stage match against Serbia as the team need just one point to advance into the last 16 at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018.

Costa hurt a right thigh muscle in the second half against Costa Rica on Friday while Danilo had been ruled out of the Costa Rica match, reports Xinhua news agency.

Both players won’t travel with the rest of the squad for the match against Serbia to be played in Moscow on June 27.

Brazil currently lead Group E on four points.

–IANS

kk/bg