Brazil’s Internacional sign Peruvian striker Paolo

Sao Paulo, Aug 13 (IANS) Brazilian football club Internacional has confirmed the signing of Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero for the next three seasons, after his contract with Flamengo expired on Friday.

The 34-year-old Guerrero will arrive in Porto Alegre on Wednesday where he will be presented, Inter said in a press release on Sunday, reports Efe.

Inter will be Guerrero’s third Brazilian club, following Flamengo, and his 2012-15 stint with Corinthians, with whom he conquered the FIFA Club World Cup.

Before playing in Brazil, the Peru captain spent a decade in Germany, where he joined Bayern Munich and Hamburger SV, winning the German League Cup twice.

After three seasons with Flamengo, Guerrero bid farewell to the Rio de Janeiro club fans on social media.

“This day marks the end of a great period in my career,” the Peruvian player said, adding that his 43 goals in 100 matches were dedicated to his fans.

He will reportedly earn 160,000 euros a month ($182,000) including add-ons with the Porto Alegre club.

“I’m anxious to join the team and happy to belong to a club like Inter,” Guerrero said in a video published on Internacional’s website. “I chose Inter because it is one of the biggest clubs in Brazil with a lot of history. It’s a big challenge for me.”

–IANS

pur/mr