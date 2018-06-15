Brazil’s Neymar “exceptional player”, says Switzerland coach

Rostov-On-Don, June 16 (IANS) Switzerland head coach Vladimir Petkovic said on Saturday that Brazil’s star striker Neymar was “an exceptional player” and it would be “difficult to hold him back” during Sunday’s Group E of the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

“Of course Neymar is an exceptional player. It is difficult to hold him back throughout an entire match. Along with Cristiano Ronaldo, he is one of the strongest players in the world. We have to prepare mentally to play against such strong players,” Petkovic told journalists, reports Sputnik news agency.

He added that Switzerland aimed to not only show a “good game” but to win the match as well.

Switzerland will play their first Group E match against five-time World Cup winners Brazil at the Rostov Arena here on Sunday. They will face Serbia on June 22 and Costa Rica on June 27.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will last till July 15, with the games set to be played at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities.

