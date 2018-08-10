Brazil’s Ronaldo to be discharged from Spanish hospital on Monday

Ibiza (Spain), Aug 12 (IANS) Brazilian football legend Ronaldo is expected to be discharged from a hospital in the Spanish island of Ibiza on Monday after being diagnosed with severe flu, sources close to the former star said.

Ronaldo was taken to a public hospital on Friday and was diagnosed with pneumonia, official sources said, adding that he asked to be discharged to move into a private facility, reports Efe.

He currently remains at the intensive care unit of the Clinica Nuestra Senora del Rosario, according to local newspaper Diario de Ibiza.

The former Barcelona, Real Madrid and Milan player has been satisfactorily recovering and is expected to be out of hospital on Monday.

