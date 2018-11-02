‘Breaking Bad’ movie in works

Los Angeles, Nov 7 (IANS) A movie version of “Breaking Bad” is in the works courtesy Vince Gilligan, the creator of the series.

“Breaking Bad” may have had its finale in 2013, but variety.com reported that Gilligan was working on a new on a two-hour film with ties to the hit series.

However, it was unclear if it was destined for multiplexes or television.

The Albuquerque Journal includes a logline stating the film “tracks the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom”.

The Journal also reports the title as “Greenbriar”. But it is not confirmed if that’s the final title, variety.com reported.

