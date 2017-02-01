Breakups suck: Lea Michele

Los Angeles, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress-singer Lea Michele doesn’t enjoy breakups, but she feels it’s okay if that’s how they are meant to be.

She recently performed a few songs from her upcoming album “Places” during a concert in Santa Monica and while singing “Sentimental memories”, Michele rolled her eyes and smirked when she sang “All along you were a liar”.

“Breakups suck,” said Michele, reports eonline.com.

“But they’re also okay if it’s what it’s meant to be.”

The actress, who last dated actor Robert Buckley, said she finds comfort in lyrics from singer Miranda Lambert’s “The weight of these wings”.

“She sings, ‘Happiness ain’t prison but there’s freedom in a broken heart,” Michele said.

“I think that that’s so true. I feel like this has been such a great year for me and I’ve been beyond grateful for that and you find yourself in that time and I think it’s when you really become who you are.”

She added: “I talk a lot about love on this new record and a lot about all different kinds of love. For me, for people that know me, they know that when I love someone, I just kind of put my whole heart into it and everything. I cross countries for people. My poor mother-if she has to hear me say one more time, ‘I just love him so much.'”

–IANS

