Breast surgeon Ram to be conferred FRCS of Thailand body

Hyderabad, Feb 14 (IANS) Dr. P. Raghu Ram, President-elect of the Association of Surgeons of India, and Director of KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, would be conferred the Honorary Fellowship of The Royal College of Surgeons (FRCS) of Thailand.

The Fellowship would be conferred on the surgeon at the 44th Annual Congress of The Royal College of Surgeons of Thailand, in Pattaya in July.

Prof. Tanaphon Maipang, President of the Royal College of Surgeons of Thailand, informed this in a letter to Dr. Ram.

With this Dr. Ram will achieve the rare distinction to be conferred FRCS from five Surgical Royal Colleges in addition to FACS from the American College of Surgeons.

He has obtained FRCS from the Surgical Royal Colleges in the British Isles (London, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Ireland).

“I am humbled and grateful for being handpicked by The Royal College of Surgeons of Thailand for this prestigious honour. I dedicate this award to my motherland, patients and family,” said Dr. Ram.

In a career spanning 24 years, Dr. Ram established breast health centre, creating awareness about the importance of its early detection and implemented South Asia’s largest population-based breast cancer screening programme.

He also set up a dedicated Breast Surgical Society to improve the art and science of breast surgery in the country.

The government conferred upon him Padma Shri in 2015. He is also recipient of Dr. B.C. Roy National award.

