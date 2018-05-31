Bremen midfielder Gondorf joins Freiburg

Berlin, June 7 (IANS) Freiburg have signed Jerome Gondorf from league rivals Werder Bremen, both Bundesliga sides announced in an official statement on Thursday.

The 29-year-old leaves the Green-Whites after one year to join Freiburg on an undisclosed contract as both sides agreed to keep silence over transfer details, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We have intensively observed Jerome since his spell at Darmstadt. He is for us the connection between the midfield and attacking players. His nature and mentality will do our team good,” Freiburg’s sporting director Joachen Saier said.

The midfielder played four years for Darmstadt before he joined Werder Bremen in the summer 2017 to make 21 appearances, providing one assist and goal. Gondorf received the jersey no. 20.

“I am happy about my transfer to Freiburg. I am convinced that together we can achieve something here and I would like to contribute to it,” the new arrival told the club’s official homepage.

Freiburg avoided relegation into the second division after completing the Bundesliga season 2017-2018 in 15th place on the standings.

