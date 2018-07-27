Bremen sign Dutch international Klaassen

Berlin, July 28 (IANS) Werder Bremen have signed midfielder Davy Klaassen from English Premier League outfit Everton FC, both clubs have announced.

Werder Bremen bolster up their midfield with the signing of Dutchman Davy Klaassen, who inked an undisclosed contract and received the jersey No.30, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We brought our desired player to Bremen. We have been observing him for a long time and are glad that this opportunity for a transfer opened up. Davy is able to set the pace, he impresses with creativity on the pitch and has a strategic sense,” Werder Bremen head coach Florian Kohfeldt said on Friday.

Klaassen played since summer 2017 for Everton and made overall seven appearances. Bremen’s new arrival is since 2014 part of Netherlands national team where he scored four goals in 16 caps.

“The ambitions of the club have convinced me. After the talks with Florian Kohfeldt I have a very good feeling that I can make an important contribution here with my abilities. The coach wants to play attractive, attacking football. I am really looking forward to this,” Klaassen said.

Werder Bremen face Hannover to kick off their Bundesliga season on August 25.

–IANS

ajb/