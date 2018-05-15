Bremen sign midfielder Moehwald from Nuremberg

Berlin, May 16 (IANS) Werder Bremen have snapped up midfielder Kevin Moehwald from Nuremberg, the “Green-Whites” announced.

Bremen sealed their first summer signing after Nuremberg’s Moehwald penned an undisclosed contract. Both Bundesliga clubs agreed to keep silence over further contract details, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Kevin is a very talented footballer who has proven his footballing qualities over the past seasons. I am glad that he will join us this summer. He is a really good guy who fits well into our team,” Bremen head coach Florian Kohfeldt said.

The 24-year-old midfielder played since 2015 for Nuremberg and scored 12 goals in 87 competitive appearances.

“I am delighted about the trust and the opportunity to gain experience with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. Werder is one of the most traditional clubs in the Bundesliga. The prospects and the concept have absolutely convinced me,” Moehwald said.

Werder Bremen completed the Bundesliga season 2017-18 in the 11th position of the standings.

–IANS

tri/mr