Brendan Fraser looks unrecognisable on beach holiday

Bridgetown (Barbados), March 25 (IANS) Actor Brendan Fraser looked unrecognisable on beach holiday in Barbados after claiming that doing his own movie stunts “ruined” his body.

The father-of-three looked shockingly different as he enjoyed a day of snorkeling with his sons, Griffin, 15, Holden, 13, and Leland, 11, who he shares with former wife Afton Smith, in Barbados on Wednesday, reports mirror.co.uk.The 49-year-old was a hearthrob in the 1990s and is best known for playing Rick O’Connell in “The Mummy” films. He also starred in “George of the Jungle” in 1997 and played the rugged caveman in “California Man” in 1992.

Earlier this month, Fraser revealed how doing his own stunts in the action movies he became famous for, ruined his body.

“By the time I did the third ‘Mummy’ picture in China (in 2008), I was put together with tape and ice,” he told GQ magazine.

“Because they are small and light and they can fit under your clothes. I was building an exoskeleton for myself daily.”

The actor needed multiple surgeries on his back. He also underwent a partial knee replacement and surgery to repair his vocal cords.

