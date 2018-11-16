Bret Michaels discharged from hospital after kidney stone surgery

Los Angeles, Nov 17 (IANS) Rocker Bret Michaels has been released from hospital after undergoing surgery for kidney stones.

The Poison frontman postponed his show in Greeneville, Tennessee last weekend after revealing that he was suffering from the ailment, but he has since been successfully treated and was discharged from doctors’ care on November 14, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“(It) was painful, but worth it. I’m not 100 per cent, but I will be soon. The staff and doctors were incredible. Your well wishes and prayers helped as kidney stones are one of the most painful things to experience,” he posted on his website.

Michaels has yet to confirm when he will return to the stage, but he has a private gig in Arizona listed on his official site for Saturday before his next official tour stop in Louisiana on November 24.

His axed show in Greeneville is expected to be rescheduled in the near future.

–IANS

dc/nv/bg