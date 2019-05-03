Brett Lee unveils franchise model of Giant India

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee on Thursday unveiled the franchise model for one of the worlds leading bicycle brands — Giant India, along with a brand new limited edition range of cycles.

A meet-and-greet event was held at Giant’s flagship store in this city where Lee unveiled the company’s new pan India franchise module. This module is designed to increase the brand’s visibility and presence across the country.

Element Retail got the distribution license for Giant bicycles in India in August 2018 and launched its first flagship store in Mumbai and since then they have been spreading quite well Pan India.

Commenting on his collaboration with Giant Bicycle, Lee said: “I have always believed that a lifestyle built around fitness is something that everybody should adopt. Giant is synonymous around the world for its high quality, performance bicycles and I’m excited to partner with them and encourage everybody in India to pedal their way to fitness. And cycling is a great and fun way of integrating exercise into one’s daily routine.”

