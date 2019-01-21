‘Brexit will not affect Indian students chances in UK’

London, Jan 23 (IANS) Brexit will not affect chances of Indian students who wish to come to the UK for higher education, more so with the Pound’s likelihood of plummeting after the exit, a senior official from the Universities UK International said on Tuesday.

“Indian parents do not have to worry about their children’s prospects of coming to the UK for study post-Brexit. India has always been our priority, besides other Asian countries like Malaysia, Singapore, and China,” Vivienne Stern, the Director of Universities UK International told IANS here.

As the fear about the breaking away with the European Union rise, the Pound is likely to weaken — as what happened when the British voted for an exit from the union — and this will be all the better for Indian students coming here to study, Stern suggested.

However, she said, Europe has always figured among the UK’s top targets for fishing for foreign students.

“We would always want more from both the regions. But as things stand, any reduction in the student intake from the European Union (EU) will certainly benefit the Indian students.

“There is clearly an opportunity for India. There’s no reason it should worry about the Brexit,” she said.

The Universities UK International is an association of UK universities and works as a policy advocate and a facilitator between foreign students and the universities in the UK. It has as its members 136 universities from across the UK.

— IANS

vn/vc