BRICS CCI announces launch of BRICS CCI Women’s Wing

New Delhi, March 5 (IANSlife) The BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI) has announced the launch of the BRICS CCI Womens Wing with focus on women empowerment initiatives and policies across geographies.

The objective of the women’s wing is to create an enabling support system for women entrepreneurs and professionals across geographies. Founded in 2012, BRICS CCI is empanelled with NITI Aayog and recognized by the United Nations. While the BRICS nations will remain at the centre of all activities, the chamber has taken in its credo to reach out to and enable young entrepreneurs from other friendly nations too and bring stakeholders associated with women entrepreneurship across key countries under one platform.

The BRICS CCI Women’s wing will be led by Shabana Nasim, Governing Body Member, BRICS CCI, Shormishtha Ghosh, Director- Business Advisory, BRIC CCI and Ruby Sinha, Convenor, BRICS CCI Women’s wing and Honourary Advisor BRICS CCI. One stop knowledge hub for women entrepreneurs globally, shetatwork.com will be the knowledge partner for the BRICS CCI Women’s wing. An eminent advisory board comprising of eminent women professionals from across countries is also being set up.

Announcing the launch, Dr. BBL Madhukar, Director General- BRICS CCI said, “We are very pleased to announce the launch of our exclusive wing for enterprising women entrepreneurs and professionals looking at creating a global presence through our advisory and support services. It will be our endeavour to create a supportive eco-system to enable women to realise their full potential which in turn will help in generating employment and growing the economy.”

(Sukant Deepak can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

sukant/sdr/