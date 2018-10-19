Bridal flower trends for wedding season

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) This wedding season, opt for bridal flower trends that will not fail to impress anyone.

Chitra Das, Founder of preserved flower boutique, Champs Fleur, pens down a few trends to keep in mind this wedding season:

* Maang Tikas: Break through the traditional diamond studded or rubied gold maang tikkas and earrings with preserved flowers of your choice. The sense of freshness won’t just keep you bright during the festivities but also the memory to be preserved.

* Haathpool: Try something unconventional with preserved flowers for the haathpool. Groove to the sangeet and mehandi dance with a garland of customizable flowers, matching the theme and colour of your wedding.

* Trinkets: As fresh flowers may lose their sparkle over the course of the day; long lasting ones can be explored instead. Don with style the new floral trinkets, which can be customized according to the apparel you have.

* Hair accessories: Imagine floral hair embellishments specifically designed to celebrate your wedding! These small yet detailed hair pieces can be fashioned to suit any hairstyle and outfit.

* Tiara: Go beyond the traditional by wearing a crown of preserved flowers, customised to suit your wedding palate.

-*-

Anmol Bajaj, Co-Founder of Plush, a luxury boutique based in Bengaluru, added a few pointers:

* Themed decor is definitely in right now. At Sonam Kapoor’s mehendi, the theme was all white and the gorgeous Rajnigandha was purely used for all aspects with mogra flowers.

* Bouquet concepts are now completely outdated with the idea of flowers in a boxes definitely kicking it.

* Often, personalised gift is placed inside the box along with the flowers. Down South, a lot of weddings are replacing the Thambula with a traditionally done flower box.

–IANS

nv/rb