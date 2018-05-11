Bridal lehenga colours in vogue in 2018

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Theres nothing more glamorous than brides who love to experiment. So, this bridal season, give your wedding colour palette a makeover with fresh options.

Shinjini Chawla, Wedding Expert at UrbanClap.com and Priyanka Mehta, Style Coach and Luxury Consultant list down some trends that one should bookmark for the bridal season this year:

* Sage green: This unexpected shade has now found love in Indian bridal lehenga space. You can opt for a toned-down version with a mix of embroidery or can go for a gota work. Either way, this colour is a breath of fresh air in among the reds and will instantly help you stand out.

* Rose gold: There are rose gold phones, rose gold watches and now rose gold lehengas too. Rose gold lehengas are both glamorous and elegant, which means you have one outfit that works for your bridal duties, your pheras, and then your fun reception party.

* Ivory: The colour Ivory is regarded as a rich, royal hue due to the subtle sophistication it emotes. It is also an apt bridal colour for the brides who would like to experiment more with their make-up and jewellery. An ivory lehenga with subtle golden thread work can look alluring with a ruby or an emerald jadau polki jewellery set. A dupatta can be a traditional maroon for a more traditional function or even a translucent organza dupatta in a dusty gold shade can look extremely chic for a sangeet/mehendi function.

* Silver grey: A silver grey lehenga with badla work or mirror work is for the more experimental brides who believe in breaking the archaic norms. Use beautiful and intricate grey benarasi brocades with silver thread work for bridal lehenga skirts. A peach brocade dupatta with silver grey lehenga with pearl and gold traditional jewellery can be the right mix of novelty and tradition. The silver grey trend has been seen burning the ramp internationally as well. I believe the Indian brides will certainly accept this trend for the coming season.

