Brides today experiment, risk their wedding look: Designer

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Designer Sumona Parekh says modern day brides don’t shy away from experimenting with their looks and replacing the regular colours like red, pink and orange with blue, green and ivory. She says they are risking their wedding look with metallic shades too.

“With so much inspiration from Bollywood and the urge to look spectacular and different on the wedding day, brides are ditching the regular red, pink and orange outfits over the subtle-toned bridal trousseau with intricate detailing on blouses, dupatta and flowy lehangas.

“The brides are choosing more shades of blue, greens and even ivory and bronze. Keeping aside the conventional colour of an ideal Indian bride, they are all set to experiment and risk their D-day look with these new, fresh and metallic shades,” Parekh told IANS.

Parekh, who launched her exclusive designer brand ‘Sumona’ in December 2013, operates two distinct brands — Sumona Couture and Sumona Silver.

Wedding couture is also constantly evolving in India.

“With the clientele becoming more receptive to global influences due to the digital era, we see not only women but also men adapting to newer silhouettes and becoming more willing to experiment with colours,” she said.

The designer notes that brides today are giving a contemporary edge to their cultural heritage.

“Brides are now opting for high fashion looks customised to their personal style,” she said.

According to her, the bridal market has evolved over the years in India through styling in movies which have showcased modernity of Indian clothes.

“I feel brides are also changing. Nowadays brides are a lot more social media savvy and have great global influences. They want more contemporary, versatile and diversified looks,” said Parekh, who is currently focusing on creating a niche in the bridal wear industry providing budget-friendly couture collection through the e-commerce platform.

