Kolkata, Sep 4 (IANS) A bridge collapsed in South Kolkata’s Majherhat area on Tuesday, toppling several vehicles and trapping people in the rubble.

A part of the Majherhat bridge between Taratala and Mominpur collapsed around 4.30 p.m., a fire official said. Many people were feared trapped under the collapsed bridge.

–IANS

mgr-dm/mr