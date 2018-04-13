Bridge: ‘Formidables’ from Delhi lead the field

Kolkata, April 20 (IANS) Favourite “Formidables” from Delhi led the field with 66.47 victory points (VPs) after round four of the All India Shree Cement Bridge Tournament here on Thursday.

The “Formidables”, represented by Kiran Nadar, Sunit Choksi, Jaggi Sibdasani, Kaizad Ankelsaria, Rajeswar Tiwari and B Satyanarayan, all internationals, are followed by “Calutta Bridge Club” and “Shree Cement” at the second and third spots, collecting 64.95 and 62.81 points respectively.

After six more rounds of twelve board each, eight top teams will qualify for the quarter finals knock out. The quarterfinalists would be decided by Friday.

Altogether around 450 players, including women, from different parts of the country are participating in this four day championship at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre.

–IANS

ssp/vd