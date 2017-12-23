Brie finds physical training ’empowering’

Los Angeles, Dec 27 (IANS) Actress Alison Brie says she felt empowered after her physical training for the TV show “GLOW”.

Brie, who appears as fearless Ruth Wilder in the show, has received her first Golden Globe nomination in the Best Actress — Television Series Musical or Comedy category.

She felt “incredibly empowering” while focusing on strength-building instead of body image for the role, reports people.com.

Brie said that the show’s producers “didn’t want us to change our bodies at all”.

“They said, ‘We want all shapes and sizes of women to be represented on this show. We love you the way you are’,” she added.

For her role, Brie was inspired by friend and actress Emily Blunt’s physical transformation in the 2014 film “Edge of Tomorrow”.

Brie says she “set a private goal” to book an action movie, but beyond that, don’t expect her to change her body to “look the way they want me to look”.

