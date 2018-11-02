Bright sunshine in J&K after 5 days

Jammu/Srinagar, Nov 6 (IANS) The people of Jammu and Kashmir woke up to bright sunshine on Tuesday.

“The weather is likely to remain dry in the state for the next four to five days although the minimum temperatures are likely to drop due to a clear night sky,” an official of the Met Department said.

“But there would be an improvement in the day temperatures.”

The ski resort of Gulmarg in the Kashmir Valley and Leh town in the Ladakh region recorded the lowest minimum temperatures at minus 7.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature was 2.5 in Srinagar and minus 3.8 in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Kargil town of Ladakh region recorded minus 5.4 as the night’s lowest temperature.

In Jammu, Bhaderwah town recorded 4.2 degrees Celsius, Jammu city 10.1, Katra 10.2, Batote 4.9 and Bannihal 5.1 as the minimum temperatures.

