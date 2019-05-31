Bring credibility to open universities’ degree: HRD Minister

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday stressed on the need to improve the credibility of the degree provided by open universities in the country.

“In distance learning, we should improve the quality of education and increase the credibility of the degree provided by the open universities,” the Minister said.

“He also emphasised on the need to bring drop-outs into the mainstream education system,” said a statement released by the Ministry.

During a review meet, the Minister directed the officials to take strict action if the affiliated institutions fail to implement the guidelines issued by the HRD Ministry from time to time, said the release.

“The HRD Minister also asked the officers to prepare an action plan on fill vacant seats at every level in educational institutions across the country. The Minister also stressed on the mandatory training of teachers in all educational institutions,” it said.

He also stressed upon the use of technology to transform the education sector through initiatives like SWAYAM, national digital library, operation digital board and so on.

–IANS

