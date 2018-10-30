Bring law for Ram temple on the lines of Somanth: VHP

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The VHP on Wednesday invoked Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose 143rd birth anniversary the country was celebrating, to demand enacting a law for construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya in the wake of Supreme Court deciding to list Ram Janmabhoomi title suit matter for January 2019.

“The way Sardar Patel reconstructed Somnath temple in Gujarat, the Prime Minister should dare to bring a law in the coming winter session of parliament,” said VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal.

He said: “If he (Modi) follows the path of Sardar Patel, it will be a real tribute to him.”

The Somnath temple was reconstructed with the resolve of Sardar Patel who visited the ruins of the temple on November 13 1947. Then President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, did the ‘pran-pratistha’ at the existing temple on May 11, 1951.

–IANS

bns/prs