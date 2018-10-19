Bring ordinance for Ram temple in Ayodhya: Indresh Kumar

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) A day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pitched for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya “at the earliest” through law, a senior functionary on Friday asked the government to bring an ordinance for it.

“The way government brought ordinance and ensured justice for Muslim women from the curse of triple talaq, an ordinance should be brought to ensure construction of Ram temple,” said Indresh Kumar, the RSS leader, while addressing RSS workers during Shahshtra Pujan on Dussehra.

Delivering his Vijayadashami speech on the 93rd foundation day of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Bhagwat raked up the pet saffron agenda ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Bhagwat on Thursday said the Ram temple must be constructed at the earliest at Ramjanmbhoomi and that the issue should not be delayed any more.

