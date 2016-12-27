Britain unveils plans on mandatory voters ID checks

London, Dec 28 (IANS) The British government said on Tuesday that it would begin rolling out mandatory identity checks for voters in what seems to be the biggest ever shake-up in the way that Britons vote at elections.

This move will pave the way for more than 40 million voters who will have to show ID before they can vote in local, national and European elections, Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently British people arrive at polling stations without showing any documentation, using a simple pencil to make their choice on a simple paper ballot form.

It is a system that has remained unchanged since the masses won the right to vote in the 1800s.

The British government says its plans to demand proof of identity before voting are aimed at combating electoral fraud.

The scheme is to be piloted in a number of areas in local elections due to take place in 2018, ahead of being rolled out nationally.

The Electoral Reform Society, an elections campaign organisation, described the plan to move to ID voting was a “blunt instrument” that could deter people from voting.

“While we should take all instances of voter fraud very seriously where they occur, mandatory voter ID is a sledgehammer to crack a nut,” said Electoral Reform Society CEO Katie Ghose.

Minister for the Constitution Chris Skidmore defended the plans saying that electoral fraud is unacceptable on any level.

“That is why the new measures we are announcing today will protect anyone who is at risk of being bullied, undermined or tricked out of their vote, and their democratic right,” Skidmore said.

–IANS

vgu/