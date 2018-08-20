Britain will support UN fight against IS: Foreign secretary

United Nations, Aug 24 (IANS) British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said Britain will fully support the UN’s efforts to fight against the Islamic State (IS).

Speaking to reporters on Thursday before proceeding to preside over a UN Security Council meeting on the threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts, Hunt, whose country holds the Council presidency in August, said that “Britain wants to give every support to the UN in its efforts to continue a successful fight against the IS,” Xinhua reported.

Hunt noted that Britain will also support the UN “to find new ways to prevent the re-emergence of the military capabilities” of the terrorist group.

The foreign secretary noted that the military action “has been very successful” in driving the IS from “practically old territory” in Syria and Iraq.

However, he warned that in spite of the success, the terrorist group has evolved into a terrorist network, which still has “attraction” to followers in many countries.

–IANS

pgh/