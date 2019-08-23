British Council invites project ideas for crafts sector

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Under its new ‘Crafting Futures’ programme, the British Council is currently inviting project proposals around the future of crafts from Indian organisations working across textiles, jewellery, sustainable fashion, handicrafts, furniture and pottery.

The programme by British Council, UK’s educational-cultural organisation, aims to boost livelihood for Indian craftspeople – especially women – through digital technology. It is inviting applications till November 11.

The India-UK collaboration scheme will bring together Indian and UK partners to co-develop 12-14-month long projects exploring new futures for crafts in India and investigate the new ecosystems for craft and how traditional skills, contemporary design and enterprise can come together to create new systems.

The projects will also explore the role of craft as a route to women’s empowerment and leadership, how craft can address global environmental challenges and what role tourism can play to ensure that craft is widely appreciated.

Another question the projects will seek to answer is: What can digital technology bring to crafts?

“Through innovative collaboration and the infusion of entrepreneurial digital technology, we aim to have a positive impact on the social, cultural and economic aspects of the Indian craftspeople and design organisations. We are looking for project ideas that can elevate economic opportunities for women and other crafts entrepreneurs in India,” the British Council said.

It added that six winning organisations will receive monetary and technical support, while getting access to potential partners in the UK to collaborate.

The projects will aim to benefit India’s seven million-strong crafts community. More details can be found on www.britishcouncil.in.

