British diplomat remembers Indian war veterans in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 17 (IANS) Attending the Remembrance Sunday service at a local church here, British Deputy High Commissioner Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford recalled the supreme sacrifice made by 36 lakh Indians in the two World Wars in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Bedford read a portion of the order of service to the congregation at the St. Mark’s Cathedral in the city centre and laid a wreath at a memorial as a mark of respect to the war veterans who gave up their lives, said the church, which is a member of the worldwide Anglican Communion falling under the jurisdiction of the Church of South India (CSI), in a statement.

Remembrance Sunday is an annual memorial and commemoration worship service in England, the Commonwealth and several others countries for the millions of fallen soldiers.

It is the ecclesiastical extension of the Armistice Day, which marks the end of World War I (1914-18).

Also known as the Remembrance Day, the Armistice Day commemorates the day when World War I ended at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11the month (November) in 1918.

Queen Elizabeth of England, the British royal family and top politicians attend Remembrance Sunday to remember the service and sacrifice made by the soldiers.

In the commemoration service, Bedford was joined by his wife Amanda and First Secretary Corin Wilson.

Later, Bedford was accompanied by Canada Consul General in Bengaluru, Nicole Girard, senior defence personnel and Bengaluru city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao in laying a wreath as part of Remembrance Sunday.

“Last year (2018) marked 100 years since Armistice Day and we held a series of events to commemorate the contribution of the Indian armed forces in World War I,” Bedford said.

The Deputy High Commissioner said that Remembrance Day is our opportunity as a society to recognise the sacrifices made by all the service personnel.

