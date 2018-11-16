British envoy to address lawmakers on Brexit

Rome, Nov 20 (IANS/AKI) Britain’s ambassador to Italy, Jill Morris, on Tuesday will brief Italian MPs on the prospects for students, university researchers and Italian cultural organisations ahead of her country’s planned withdrawal from the European Union next year, the parliament said in a statement.

The address by Morris — to members of the lower house of parliament’s foreign affairs and culture committees — will be streamed live from the parliament’s website, the statement said.

Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29, 2019.

–IANS/AKI

