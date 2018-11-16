British Foreign Secretary to visit Iran

Tehran, Nov 19 (IANS) British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt will visit Iran on Monday for talks on key issues of mutual interest, official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday.

During his stay in Iran, Hunt will meet his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and other senior officials, reports Xinhua.

After the US withdrawal from the Iranian international nuclear deal in May, Hunt is the first western foreign minister to visit Iran.

The fate of Iran’s nuclear deal, also known as JCPOA, and the Europeans’ measures to protect the deal will top the agenda of Hunt’s visit.

He will also discuss regional issues and bilateral ties with the Iranian side, according to the report.

–IANS

vc