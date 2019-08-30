British MPs approve bill to prevent no-deal Brexit

London, Sep 5 (IANS) British lawmakers on Wednesday voted in favour of a bill to stop a no-deal Brexit at the end of October, a second heavy blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in two days.

The bill was passed in its final reading in the House of Commons by 327 votes to 299.

It means the government has to extend the Brexit deadline beyond Oct. 31, if a deal has not been agreed with the EU.

The bill now goes to the House of Lords, which must give its assent.

–IANS

rs