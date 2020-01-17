British PM backs Egypt’s development policies, measures

Cairo, Jan 22 (IANS) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed his country’s support for the measures taken by Egypt to achieve comprehensive development, Egyptian presidency said.

Johnson’s remarks came during his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the UK-Africa Investment Summit, which kicked off on Monday in British capital London, Egyptian Presidency spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement on Tuesday, reported Xinhua news agency.

Johnson stressed that Britain is keen to upgrade bilateral relations with Egypt, especially in economy and trade, pointing out that London is counting on Cairo’s pivotal and active role as a main player to ensure stability of the Middle East and Africa.

For his part, Sisi called on Britain to be further engaged in Egyptian development plans in various fields, double British investments in Egypt and advance economic cooperation between the two sides.

The two leaders agreed to coordinate in combating terrorism and illegal immigration, as well as discussed the latest developments in a number of regional and international issues, including the Libyan crisis.

The first UK-Africa Investment Summit laid the foundations for new partnerships between Britain and African nations based on trade, investment, shared values and mutual interest.

New commercial deals worth billions of pounds were announced, highlighting the strength of Britain’s offer and the existing relationship with Africa, said the British government.

–IANS

rt/