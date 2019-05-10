British show taken off air after death of guest

London, May 14 (IANS) British broadcaster ITV has taken “The Jeremy Kyle Show” off air and launched a review of the long-running programme after a guest died shortly following the taping an episode.

The participant died a week after appearing on the show, ITV said on Monday, but no cause of death was confirmed, CNN reported.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said: “Everyone at ITV and ‘The Jeremy Kyle Show’ is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in…

“ITV will not screen the episode in which they featured. Given the seriousness of this event, ITV has also decided to suspend both filming and broadcasting of ‘The Jeremy Kyle Show’ with immediate effect in order to give it time to conduct a review of this episode of the show.”

The daytime tabloid talk show, in which host Kyle quizzes participants on family disputes, has aired on ITV since 2005.

Recorded in front of a studio audience, the programme is known for its fierce confrontations and Kyle’s combative demeanour with guests.

A short-lived US version was launched in 2011.

