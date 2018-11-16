Britney Spears, Robbie Williams to perform together

London, Nov 18 (IANS) Singer Britney Spears will perform with “Angels” fame singer Robbie Williams in Las Vegas.

Williams had announced a few days ago that he was to perform a string of dates in March 2019, providing the perfect opportunity for a get together with Spears, reports mirror.co.uk.

A source close to Spears said the pop princess has “always” wanted to work with Williams but clashes of schedules have made it previously impossible.

“Now Spears’ heard Williams will be there in March, she’s keen to make it happen and would be willing to guest on stage with him.

“Williams had difficulty winning over the US audience, so having Spears on side would definitely benefit him too,” the source added.

